Owasso, Collinsville properties named winners of 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced the winners of its 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Out of Owasso’s eight homes in three subdivisions, three were named winners. Likewise, Collinsville nabbed two top titles during the annual showcase.

This year’s event, being held July 17-25, features more than 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders, and highlights the latest in neighborhood amenities in seven subdivisions.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Owasso’s participating neighborhoods include Stone Canyon, The Estates at Morrow Place and Sheridan Crossing. Collinsville’s include Cherry Creek and The Estates at Edgewood. Both cities are also represented by several building companies, including Epic Custom Homes, Old School Construction, Capital Homes, Rausch Coleman, Simmons Homes and True North.

Additionally, The Parade of homes is hosting an extended-hour Twilight Tour at Stone Canyon, 6-9 p.m., on Friday, July 23, to exhibit the various trends in Greater Tulsa amentities.

Additional event details, including specific dates and times, are available online at tulsahba.com, or by calling 918-663-5820.

