 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso, Collinsville properties named winners of 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes
0 Comments

Owasso, Collinsville properties named winners of 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
parade of homes

Owasso and Collinsville will play host to several walkthroughs during the 2020 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes. Courtesy of HBA of Tulsa

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced the winners of its 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Out of Owasso’s eight homes in three subdivisions, three were named winners. Likewise, Collinsville nabbed two top titles during the annual showcase.

This year’s event, being held July 17-25, features more than 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders, and highlights the latest in neighborhood amenities in seven subdivisions.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Owasso’s participating neighborhoods include Stone Canyon, The Estates at Morrow Place and Sheridan Crossing. Collinsville’s include Cherry Creek and The Estates at Edgewood. Both cities are also represented by several building companies, including Epic Custom Homes, Old School Construction, Capital Homes, Rausch Coleman, Simmons Homes and True North.

Additionally, The Parade of homes is hosting an extended-hour Twilight Tour at Stone Canyon, 6-9 p.m., on Friday, July 23, to exhibit the various trends in Greater Tulsa amentities.

Additional event details, including specific dates and times, are available online at tulsahba.com, or by calling 918-663-5820.

Owasso winners

Price Category ($550,000-$600,000): Epic Homes @ 18948 E. Chokeberry St., 1st place

Price Category ($500,000-$550,000): Epic Homes @ 7201 N. Hawthorne Ln., 2nd place

Best Subdivision: Stone Canyon, 2nd place

Collinsville winners

Price Category ($350,000-$400,000): Old School @ 2326 W. Maple, 2nd place

Price Category ($195,000 & under): Rausch Coleman @ 7522 E. 145th St. N., 2nd place

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News