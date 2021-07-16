Owasso, Collinsville police departments receive honors in 2021 Buckledown Awards

The Owasso and Collinsville police departments gained statewide acclaim this week.

Officers Luke Hall and Robert Loftin with Collinsville PD both received Buckledown Awards for exceptional traffic and DUI enforcement efforts.

“Congratulations to Officer Hall and Officer Loftin,” the Collinsville PD said in a recent Facebook post. “We appreciate all that you do!”

The annual Buckledown Awards recognize state law enforcement for outstanding performance in the areas of traffic safety, occupant protection and impaired driving.

Recognition is based on the individual officer’s initiative and use of enforcement and prevention efforts designed to reduce traffic collisions and their resulting injuries, deaths and property damage.

The Owasso Police Department also received several nominations as part of this year’s program.

Lt. Keith Hibbert and Sgt. Jonathan Foyil, along with officers Howard Smith, Adam Harmon and Naason Lewis, received nominations for general traffic safety. Likewise, officers Alfred Bell and Dan Walters were recognized for impaired driving enforcement.

The Buckledown Awards has grown from a small local traffic safety program to the largest law enforcement recognition program in the state of Oklahoma — one that both Owasso and Collinsville PDs continue to participate in.

