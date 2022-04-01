Owasso, Collinsville police departments honored at 2022 Oklahoma Buckledown Awards

Several area police officers were commended this week for their community service efforts.

Six officers from Owasso and two from Collinsville received top honors at the 29th Annual Oklahoma Buckledown Awards, held at the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus on Thursday.

The annual Buckledown Awards recognize state law enforcement for outstanding performance in the areas of traffic safety, occupant protection and impaired driving.

Recognition is based on the individual officer’s initiative and use of enforcement and prevention efforts designed to reduce traffic collisions and their resulting injuries, deaths and property damage.

In Owasso, Sgt. Jonathan Foyil, along with officers Caleb Reese, Claudio Tello, Naason Lewis and Coby Whitaker, received accolades in the General Traffic Safety category, and officer Alfred Bell was honored in Impaired Driving Enforcement.

“We are extremely proud of our officers for their ongoing efforts to combat traffic safety issues throughout 2021, and happy those efforts were recognized at the state level ceremony,” Owasso police Lt. Nick Boatman said in an email.

In Collinsville, officers Luke Hall and Officer Grant Thornton also received high honors at Thursday’s ceremony.

“Thank you both for all that you do,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Buckledown Awards has grown from a small local traffic safety program to the largest law enforcement recognition program in the state of Oklahoma — one that both Owasso and Collinsville PDs continue to participate in.

