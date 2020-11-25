Owasso, Collinsville National Guardsmen killed overseas honored at Oklahoma History Center

Roberts was killed on March 11, 2020, when his unit stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq was engaged by indirect enemy fire. A member of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, he was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard. Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the camp, located about 17 miles north of Baghdad, when the engagement occurred.

Horton died on Sept. 9, 2011, while serving as a sniper with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oklahoma National Guard. He graduated in 2003 from the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. He was there for six years and was captain of the school’s shooting team, which led him to become a skilled marksman. Horton enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard in 2008.

The term Gold Star family is a modern reference that comes from the service flag. These flags and banners were first flown by families during WWI.

The flag included a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces of the United States, during any period of war or hostilities in which the armed forces were engaged. If that loved one died, the blue star was replaced by a gold one — signifying to members of the community the price that family had paid in the cause of freedom.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. The Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free for Oklahoma National Guard members and active-duty military with their military identification card. More information can be found at okhistory.org/historycenter/visitor.