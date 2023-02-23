Area residents are continuing to benefit from the many resources offered at the Owasso and Collinsville branches of the Tulsa City-County Library.

TCCL recently received a five-star rating in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries for its outstanding efforts in serving its local communities.

The organization — which comprises 24 locations, including Owasso and Collinsville — received the rating based on library visits, program attendance, public computer users, Wi-Fi sessions, circulation of physical items and e-materials, and database usage and website visits.

The 2022 scores are based on 2020 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey.

Owasso’s and Collinsville’s combined statistics (see breakout for site specifics) reflect an annual total of nearly 124,000 patrons who checked out close to 286,000 items.

The Owasso location has the fifth highest traffic count of all 24 TTCL branches with an average of 7,500 visitors per month, and the third highest circulation volume with an average of 19,000 circulations per month.

Comparatively, TTCL saw a total of 1.6 million visits with an estimated 7.3 million items in circulation.

About 9,700 individuals logged into computers at Owasso and Collinsville branches, sharing more than 24,100 Wi-Fi sessions. Additionally, collective program attendance between the two sites totaled just over 10,700.

Total computer usage for TTCL reached more than 222,800 with over 567,000 Wi-Fi sessions. It also logged more than 718,000 individuals in program attendance.

“Being recognized as one of the top libraries in the nation is certainly a community award for TCCL staff and all of the Tulsa County readers who use library resources,” TCCL CEO Kimberly Johnson said in a news release. “Our mission is to inspire, promote learning and create connections that strengthen our communities.”

In January 2022, the Owasso branch announced plans to carry out an estimated $7 million overhaul that will upgrade and expand the property over the next two to three years. The Collinsville site was also named the winner of TCCL’s 2022 Summer Reading Program Mayor’s Challenge title in August.

For more information on TCCL’s services and programs, call the AskUs Hotline, 918-549-7323, or visit tulsalibrary.org.