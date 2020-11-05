Owasso, Collinsville graduating seniors can apply for new Cherokee Nation scholarships

Owasso and Collinsville graduating seniors have the opportunity to receive funds for their upcoming college and career endeavors.

The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2021.

This year’s lineup includes two new scholarship opportunities: The Phillips Engineering Scholarship and the Gary, Ryan and Agalisiga Helping Hand Scholarship.

The Phillips Engineering Scholarship is designated for Cherokee Nation citizens interested in pursuing a degree in engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. The grant offers $15,000 per semester for up to five years.

The second opportunity is for Cherokee Nation citizens seeking to become the first in their family to attain an undergraduate degree.

The Gary, Ryan and Agalisiga Helping Hand Scholarship is open to students who have been accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution. Applicants to this four-year scholarship must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation. Preference is given to students from Washington or Mayes counties.