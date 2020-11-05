Owasso, Collinsville graduating seniors can apply for new Cherokee Nation scholarships

Owasso and Collinsville graduating seniors have the opportunity to receive funds for their upcoming college and career endeavors.
The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2021.
This year’s lineup includes two new scholarship opportunities: The Phillips Engineering Scholarship and the Gary, Ryan and Agalisiga Helping Hand Scholarship.
The Phillips Engineering Scholarship is designated for Cherokee Nation citizens interested in pursuing a degree in engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. The grant offers $15,000 per semester for up to five years.
The second opportunity is for Cherokee Nation citizens seeking to become the first in their family to attain an undergraduate degree.
The Gary, Ryan and Agalisiga Helping Hand Scholarship is open to students who have been accepted to an accredited postsecondary institution. Applicants to this four-year scholarship must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation. Preference is given to students from Washington or Mayes counties.
“Every new scholarship opportunity we create has the potential to change someone’s life,” said Janice Randall, CNF executive director. “These students work so hard to prepare for their future, and sometimes one scholarship can make all the difference. We can’t thank our donors enough for their generous support, and we look forward to seeing all that these students can achieve.”
CNF offers three types of scholarships: private, tribal and institutionally based. Last year, the foundation awarded nearly $254,000 to 33 graduating high school students and 71 university students. The scholarships can be combined with funds from the tribe
All applications are evaluated based on academic performance as well as community and cultural involvement, and can be found at cherokeenationfoundation.org/scholarships.
