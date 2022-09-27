Owasso, Collinsville FFA members gain skills at annual leadership conference

Officers of the Owasso and Collinsville FFA chapters participated in the 2022 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 13 in Glenpool.

For Owasso, Alexia Sang, David Turner, Ella Hasselbring, Kenzie Cannady, Macyn Olson, Sarah Holland, Seth Vann and Tymberlyn Cunningham planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the them, “Ready, Set, Go!”

They were joined by Collinsville members Camryn Scott, Cassidy Ganzel, Ethan Wilson, Jennifer Hamlin, Mallory Wheeler, Mike Earp, Patrick Kaiser and Sophie Roberts.

Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating them before they happen.

“We live in a constantly evolving and ever-changing society,” State FFA President Braden Burns said. “If the next generation is going to lead in a world far from fixed and certain, they must focus on what will come next in their journey.

“Life comes at you fast. Much like a NASCAR driver looking for his next opportunity to pull into the lead, this year’s conference is focused on training leaders to look ahead to what’s next — the twists, the turns, the opportunities that chapter officers have to make a difference in their communities.”