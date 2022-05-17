Owasso, Collinsville companies receive awards from OK Innovation Expansion Program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce on Monday announced a nearly $10 million investment for industrial projects across the state.

Coulter & Company and Centurion Health Systems (Mercy Regional Oklahoma), both out of Owasso, along with Baskins Machined Products, Johnson Machine Inc. and Victory Energy Operations LLC, all out of Collinsville, were named funding recipients.

They are among those companies spearheading 125 statewide projects that received awards ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, for a total of $9.241 million, as part of Commerce’s Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program.

OIEP was created to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development and increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies.

Coulter & Company, a commercial glass contractor, received about $90,000 to invest in a newly created startup called Bison Overland Campers, specializing in custom-made flatbed campers.

“This grant will significantly increase the level of production with Bison,” said founder Tommy Coulter, who also oversees his namesake business along with Owasso’s SEVEN6MAIN mixed-use development. “It will also add several new skilled jobs.”

Johnson Machine Inc. also received about $25,000, which owner and CEO Robert Johnson said will go toward needed equipment at the Collinsville-based company, specializing in machined and fabricated parts.

“It definitely makes things a little easier, and I’m glad that smaller companies can get into a program like this,” Johnson said. “I really appreciate what Oklahoma (Commerce) is doing.”

A total of 24 companies from Tulsa received awards, including McElroy Manufacturing, Vacuworx Global and Selco Custom Time Corporation. Zeeco was among eight Broken Arrow companies to receive money.

To be named a recipient, the new projects had to be innovative ad expand capabilities of an existing company, lead to supply chain resiliency or be designed to target new markets. Companies were required to have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000.

“We are excited to announce this impressive round of OIEP funding,” Brent Kisling, Commerce executive director, said in a release. “Every dollar in OIEP funding is leveraging $5.28 in private sector funds to complete projects, creating a great ROI for the state while providing Oklahoma companies with a unique opportunity to diversify their operations.”

The funding will facilitate just over $58 million in projects. These companies plan to create 767 jobs with a total payroll of $35.4 million.

The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at okcommerce.gov/OIEP.

