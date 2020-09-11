 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville calendar of events for September

Community beautification (copy)

Volunteers with the Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative walk Main Street to clean up trash in Nov. 2019. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

9/11

Electronic waste recycling event

Cherokee Nation

1025 N. 12th St., Collinsville

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

9/11-18

Bedlam OSU vs. OU Blood Battle

Oklahoma Blood Institute

• 9/11: Lowe’s, 12001 E. 96th St. N., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

• 9/13: First United Methodist Church, 13800 E. 106th St. N., 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• 9/14: Home Depot, 9450 N, 129th E. Ave., 1-6 p.m.

• 9/18: Owasso Family YMCA, 8300 N. Owasso Expy., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

9/12

Fun Fly event

Skyblazers Club

Airfield one mile north of the intersection of Main Street (Hwy 20) and 5th Street (N. 129th E. Ave.) at 156th Street North.

Flying demonstrations by experienced RC pilots, contests for pilots of all skill levels, and a trainer plane with a “buddy cord” that will allow guests who have never touched an RC plane to fly with the guidance of an experienced pilot.

9 a.m.

9/12

Farmer’s Market

City of Owasso

Redbud Festival Park

20 N. Main St.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

9/14-23

Facebook silent auction

Owasso Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

The auction will raise funds for the Owasso Community Center to purchase a larger TV for educational classes in the Timmy and Cindy Room, and replace bonded-leather, high-back chairs. The Modern Woodmen of America will match funds to $1,000. Details about the auction can be found at the Facebook group, “Friends of the Owasso Community Center Auction.”

9/15

Regular meeting

Owasso City Council

Old Central Building

109 N. Birch St.

6:30 p.m.

9/15

Food Truck Frenzy

City of Owasso

Redbud Festival Park

20 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

9/17

In-person classes start

Owasso Public Schools

All site, all day

9/18

Friday Night Live

City of Owasso

Redbud Festival Park

The Hollyrockets will be hitting the stage. With a sound ranging from blues and rock to country and gospel, they've got a bit something for everyone. There will also be food and drinks available from food trucks during the show.

20 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

9/19

Owasso CARES Day of Service

Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative

Owasso City Hall

200 S. Main St.

The Owasso CARES leadership team coordinates a Spring and Fall Day of Service to beautify streets, neighborhoods, and assist residents.

8:30-11:45 a.m.

9/21

Monthly school board meeting

Owasso Public Schools

Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center

1501 N. Ash St.

6:30 p.m.

9/21

Regular meeting

Collinsville City Council

Collinsville City Hall

106 N. 12th St.

5:30 p.m.

9/26

Movie in the park

City of Collinsville

Collinsville City Park

415 S. 19th St.

7:30 p.m.

