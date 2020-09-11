Owasso, Collinsville calendar of events for September

9/11
Electronic waste recycling event
Cherokee Nation
1025 N. 12th St., Collinsville
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
9/11-18
Bedlam OSU vs. OU Blood Battle
Oklahoma Blood Institute
• 9/11: Lowe’s, 12001 E. 96th St. N., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• 9/13: First United Methodist Church, 13800 E. 106th St. N., 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• 9/14: Home Depot, 9450 N, 129th E. Ave., 1-6 p.m.
• 9/18: Owasso Family YMCA, 8300 N. Owasso Expy., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
9/12
Fun Fly event
Skyblazers Club
Airfield one mile north of the intersection of Main Street (Hwy 20) and 5th Street (N. 129th E. Ave.) at 156th Street North.
Flying demonstrations by experienced RC pilots, contests for pilots of all skill levels, and a trainer plane with a “buddy cord” that will allow guests who have never touched an RC plane to fly with the guidance of an experienced pilot.
9 a.m.
9/12
Farmer’s Market
City of Owasso
Redbud Festival Park
20 N. Main St.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
9/14-23
Facebook silent auction
Owasso Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
The auction will raise funds for the Owasso Community Center to purchase a larger TV for educational classes in the Timmy and Cindy Room, and replace bonded-leather, high-back chairs. The Modern Woodmen of America will match funds to $1,000. Details about the auction can be found at the Facebook group, “Friends of the Owasso Community Center Auction.”
9/15
Regular meeting
Owasso City Council
Old Central Building
109 N. Birch St.
6:30 p.m.
9/15
Food Truck Frenzy
City of Owasso
Redbud Festival Park
20 N. Main St.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
9/17
In-person classes start
Owasso Public Schools
All site, all day
9/18
Friday Night Live
City of Owasso
Redbud Festival Park
The Hollyrockets will be hitting the stage. With a sound ranging from blues and rock to country and gospel, they've got a bit something for everyone. There will also be food and drinks available from food trucks during the show.
20 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
9/19
Owasso CARES Day of Service
Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative
Owasso City Hall
200 S. Main St.
The Owasso CARES leadership team coordinates a Spring and Fall Day of Service to beautify streets, neighborhoods, and assist residents.
8:30-11:45 a.m.
9/21
Monthly school board meeting
Owasso Public Schools
Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center
1501 N. Ash St.
6:30 p.m.
9/21
Regular meeting
Collinsville City Council
Collinsville City Hall
106 N. 12th St.
5:30 p.m.
9/26
Movie in the park
City of Collinsville
Collinsville City Park
415 S. 19th St.
7:30 p.m.
