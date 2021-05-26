Owasso, Collinsville artists to showcase work at 50th annual Trail of Tears Art Show

The Cherokee Nation will host its 50th annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale in July.

Three local artists — Dean Wyatt and Kristin Gentry, both of Owasso, and Mark Wolfe, of Collinsville — will all feature their work at the convention, held July 2-31, at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Park Hill.

The Trail of Tears Art Show began in 1972 with a goal of fostering the development of painting as a form of expressing Native American heritage in the Cherokee Nation and surrounding areas.

The three area residents are among 75 elite artists across the state to showcase various pieces at this year’s show.

Wyatt will exhibit his work, More Like the Moon and Silva; Gentry will display Sinti Tanakbi Chipintachi (small crooked snake), Painted Ink and MMIW Bandana; and Wolfe will showcase Eagle Dance and Silva.

The first few Trail of Tears events were held in the rain shelter of the Tsa La Gi amphitheater, on the grounds of what is known today as the Cherokee Heritage Center. In 1975, it was the first major temporary exhibition in the museum.

Upon celebrating its 50th year, the show has expanded its categories, prizes and professionalism over the years, becoming the longest running, juried, Native American art show in Oklahoma.