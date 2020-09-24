Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Wednesday, Sept. 23)

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Sept. 23
Mario Aldysuis Murphy, 38, of Owasso. Traffic methamphetamine prior CD felony conviction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway
Art is a seasoned reporter of over 15 years with an extended background in writing and editing for a variety of publications and organizations.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today