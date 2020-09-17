Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Wednesday, Sept. 16)

×
A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Sept. 16
Jarame Daniel Dexter, 48, of Owasso. Violation of protective order-1st (x2).
Tracy Andrea Alumbaugh, 39, of Collinsville. DUI-1st, speeding 15 mph or more, seatbelt violations, transport open container, poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
