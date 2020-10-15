Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Wednesday, Oct. 14)

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Oct. 14
Nixoua Phillips Change, 34, of Owasso. DUI-1st, poss CD sched I II, poss MJ, poss CD sched III IV V, carry firearm while intoxicated, enter closed roadway in construction zone, poss drug paraphernalia.
Jose Raul Gonzalez, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss firearm commission felony-1st, burglary of auto, burglary from auto, poss firearm AFCF.
Chance Michael Graff, 22, of Collinsville. Violation of protective order-1st (x2).
