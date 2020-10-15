 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Wednesday, Oct. 14)

12:56 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Arrest.

8:03 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Harass threats. Dispute between students. Handled.

9:27 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing. Recover stolen property. Recovery for Tulsa PD. Handled.

12:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.

2:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Report of violation of protective order from July. Report info taken.

3:37 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Assault report. Physically assaulted by coworker. Report info taken.

4:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

4:18 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.

5:06 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Child not in car seat. Unable to locate.

6:04 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Camden Park. Vandal in progress. Juveniles damaging fence. Cancel.

6:38 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Fire automobile. Handled.

7:32 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in parking lot. Unable to locate.

7:33 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Touch of Sun. Juvenile child abuse. Van with children inside and no adult. Unable to locate.

7:47 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Juveniles checking vehicle handles. Handled.

8:46 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 104 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.

11:23 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Several gunshots heard in the area. Handled.

