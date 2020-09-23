Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Tuesday, Sept. 22)

×
A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Sept. 22
Scotty Lee Belcher, 37, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Recommit/uttering forged instrument (x2), recommit/obtain money/property false pretense, recommit/poss controlled drug with intent, recommit/poss forged instrument, USM form-41 hold/U.S. Marshal.
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. Poss contraband by inmate.
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway
Art is a seasoned reporter of over 15 years with an extended background in writing and editing for a variety of publications and organizations.
