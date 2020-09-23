 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Tuesday, Sept. 22)

owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Scotty Lee Belcher, 37, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Recommit/uttering forged instrument (x2), recommit/obtain money/property false pretense, recommit/poss controlled drug with intent, recommit/poss forged instrument, USM form-41 hold/U.S. Marshal.

Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. Poss contraband by inmate.

