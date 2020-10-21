Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Tuesday, Oct. 20)

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Oct. 20
Brendan Dixon, 29, of Owasso. Recommit/threaten violent act, recommit/domestic assault and battery.
The 22-week, tuition-free initiative helps Oklahoma youth become successful leaders in their communities to complete their high school education.
Owasso Public Schools currently has 14 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Sunday, Oct. 18, according to the district’s website.
Since launching on Sept. 25, Eats 2 Go has partnered with several Owasso-area restaurants, including Emersumnice Brewery, Trails End BBQ & Grill, Hapa Japanese Cuisine, Don Julio Mexican Grill and others.
On Friday, the Owasso Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chip Shepard outside his new office, located at 8283 N. Owasso Expy.
Rep. Kevin Hern introduced legislation on Friday, Oct. 16, to rename the branch, located at 1233 N. Cedar St., in honor of Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, who was killed on March 11.
“We invited Laurel to play on our show, not just because she’s a fan and has the guts to play the games, but our research suggests that players from Owasso make for great contestants!” Executive Producer Noah Bonnett said.
Apple Barrel Café, located at 14002 E. 116th St. N., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 15, to celebrate its debut in the community.
A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Oct. 14
A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests for Oct. 16-18.
