Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Thursday, Sept. 24)

owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrest out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Sept. 24

Corey Mitchell Ledbetter, 32, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, drive under suspension, poss stolen vehicle AFCF, poss CD sched I II AFCF.

Kesha Laine Ledbetter, 29, of Glenpool. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, grand larceny, poss CD sched I II.

