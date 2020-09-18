Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Thursday, Sept. 17)

×
A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Sept. 17
James Bryce Outcalt, 35, of Collinsville. FTA/identity theft, FTA/larceny from a retailer (LMFR), FTA/unauthorized use/poss credit card, FTA/stolen property (KCSP).
Benjamin Ran Coe, 33, of Collinsville. Unauthorized use/poss of credit card, receive/poss/conceal stolen property.
