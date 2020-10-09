Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Thursday, Oct. 8)

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Oct. 8
Austin Michael Muse, 22, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, interrupt/interfere with emergency call, kidnapping.
Nicholas Ray Hoffman, 34, of Collinsville. Threatening false info regarding attempt/alleged attempt to kill/injure/intimate with explosives.
Jarrett Searless Taylor, 51, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, cruelty to animals, interrupt/interfere with emergency call.
