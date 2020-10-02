Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Thursday, Oct. 1)

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Oct. 1
Antonio Ricardo Myrie, 40, of Owasso. Change lanes unsafely, DUI-1st.
Seth Thomas Franzen, 21, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. Transport open container, aggravated DUI-1st, change lanes unsafely, speeding in posted zone.
Haley Lynn Zoglma, 30, of Owasso. APC-1st.
Jared Duane McKown, 32, of Owasso. Hold/Muscogee (Creek) Nation, tribal court.
Jason Mitchell, 37, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, poss firearm commission felony, attempted robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon.
Mistty Dawn Graves, 43, of Owasso. Drug court sanction.
Cody Lorrne McGertt, 41, of Okemah. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Dallas Randall Bright, 28, of Bixby. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
