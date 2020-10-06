Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Monday, Oct. 5)

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Oct. 5
Stephon Raynard Hadley, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI-2nd, child endangerment, operate MV without headlights, transport open container, drive under suspension, DUI-injury accident AFCF, unsafe lane use.
Courtney Lynn Craig, 32, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Jerod Wayne Greenleaf, 32, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Margaret Elaine Reed, 61, of Collinsville. Indecent exposure.
