Owasso, Collinsville arrests (Monday, Aug. 31)

A list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Monday, Aug. 31
Manuel Castruita Velazquez, 24, of Colorado Springs, CO. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, failure to yield while turning left, transport open container, ICE detainer/hold.
Rayford Johnson Dr., 58, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. APC while intoxicated.
Derek Alan Reece, 37, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Tyler Alton Hunt, 37, of Ramona. Larceny with petit AFCF, hold/Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Shane Behrens, 47, of Collinsville. Hold/Osage County.
