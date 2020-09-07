Owasso, Collinsville arrests (9/4-9/6)

Friday, Sept. 4

Leroy D. Ray, 59, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. APC-1st, transport open container.

Heath Rudy Aders, 32, of Owasso. Application to accelerate.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Shawn Dernevel McIntosh Jr., 23, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic assault & battery, domestic assault & battery by strangulation (x2), domestic assault & battery resulting in great bodily harm, assault & battery with a deadly weapon, threaten violent act, interrupt/interfere with emergency call, kidnapping.

Breanna Leigh Wolfe, 28, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI-1st, child endangerment (x2), improper use of lane, F/T signal, child restraint violations (x2).

Sunday, Sept. 6

April Lynn Sarver, 43, of Owasso. Arson, att/consp murder-1st degree, obstruct/interfere with police officer.

