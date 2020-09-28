Owasso, Collinsville arrests (9/25-9/27)

Friday, Sept. 25
Otis Dean Drake, 42, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Chaz Sterling Jaco, 31, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Identity theft, uttering forged instrument, larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/poss of forged instruments, stolen property (KCSP) (x2), trespass after forbidden.
Joshua Christian Yother, 19, of Laramie, Wyoming. Booked by Owasso PD. Outraging public decency.
Kelley Wade Bodine Murray, 43, of Jenks. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, poss CD sched I II.
Rodney Wade Owens, 48, of Owasso. FTP/court cost, hold/Osage County.
Ty Michael Smith, 18, of Collinsville. Poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, providing alcohol to minor child.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Daniel Joseph Hausher, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, change lanes unsafely, speeding 1-10 mph over.
Madison Montray, 27, of Collinsville. Leave scene of injury accident, DUI-drugs, drive on wrong side of road, poss CD sched I II, poss CD sched III IV V, poss drug paraphernalia.
