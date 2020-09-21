 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville arrests (9/18-9/20)

owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Friday, Sept. 18

Kelsey Leigh Muse, 26, of Tallapoosa, GA. Booked by Owasso PD. Transporting open container-beer, unsafe lane use, DUI-liquor or drugs.

Erin Leigh Yeager, 36, of Collinsville. Child abuse (x3), interrupt or prevent emergency call.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Stephen Penrose, 40, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st.

Candelaria Vickie Yazzie, 23, of Jenks. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.

Ben W. Ogg, 31, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).

Kevin Blaine Barker, 38, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to display headlights, unsafe lane use, DUI-liquor or drugs.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Deana Lynne Wheeler, 55, of Owasso. DUI-1st.

Miryah Rayn Rivera, 22, of Collinsville. Hold/Okmulgee Co.

Tamara Jean Paddock, 36, of Jenks. Booked by Collinsville PD. DUI-1st.

