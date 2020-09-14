Owasso, Collinsville arrests (9/11-9/13)

Friday, Sept. 11
Casey D. Story, 44, of Owasso. DUI-2nd.
Kirk Dane Algrim, 45, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI-1st, change lanes unsafely.
Chantwuan Marquis Reed, 35, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), obtain merchandise false pretense, trespass after forbidden.
Jonathan Gene David Ray, 22, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor-1st.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Lensey Rose Bunch, 30, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Enter building with intent.
Antonio Bernard Talbert, 52, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Actual physical control.
Samantha Nicole Glisson, 26, of Owasso. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, poss of CDS-cocain/meth/crack/MDM, warrant charge (district), larceny of merch from retailer.
Sunday, Sept. 13
No arrests
