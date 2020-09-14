 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville arrests (9/11-9/13)

owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Friday, Sept. 11

Casey D. Story, 44, of Owasso. DUI-2nd.

Kirk Dane Algrim, 45, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI-1st, change lanes unsafely.

Chantwuan Marquis Reed, 35, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), obtain merchandise false pretense, trespass after forbidden.

Jonathan Gene David Ray, 22, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor-1st.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Lensey Rose Bunch, 30, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Enter building with intent.

Antonio Bernard Talbert, 52, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Actual physical control.

Samantha Nicole Glisson, 26, of Owasso. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, poss of CDS-cocain/meth/crack/MDM, warrant charge (district), larceny of merch from retailer.

Sunday, Sept. 13

No arrests

