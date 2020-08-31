Owasso, Collinsville arrests (8/29-8/30)

Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Gregory Eugene Kelley, 43, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Leave scene of property damage accident, FTA-insurance/security verification, FTA-taxes due state, FTA-drive under suspension.
Charles Edward Joyner, 38, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny.
Chelsea Renae Jacquez, 31, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD sched I II, larceny from retailer.
Lacy B. Hayward, 21, of Wagoner. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD sched I II, larceny from retailer.
Devin Shea Clemmons, 29, of Collinsville. Violation of protective order, threaten violent act.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Andrew Leroy Hudson, 76, of Collinsville. Booked by Collinsville PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense, assault with a dangerous weapon.