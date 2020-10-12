Owasso, Collinsville arrests (10/9-10/11)

Friday, Oct. 9
Markum William Cross, 41, of Collinsville. DUI-1st.
Joshua John Cole, 20, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of controlled drug, F/T carry insurance/security verification form, driving without a driver’s license, failure to pay taxes due state.
David Dudley Brown, 60, of Owasso. Hold/Grady Co.
Brandon Jeffrey Johns, 33, of Owasso. Violation of protective order-1st (x4).
Brandon Blair Burton, 45, of Owasso. Hold/Muscogee (Creek) Nation, tribal court.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Moses Scott Diffin, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Trespass after forbidden.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Brandon Wayne Runnestrand, 45, of Owasso. DUI-1st, transport open container.
