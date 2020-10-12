 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso, Collinsville arrests (10/9-10/11)

Owasso, Collinsville arrests (10/9-10/11)

{{featured_button_text}}
owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Friday, Oct. 9

Markum William Cross, 41, of Collinsville. DUI-1st.

Joshua John Cole, 20, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of controlled drug, F/T carry insurance/security verification form, driving without a driver’s license, failure to pay taxes due state.

David Dudley Brown, 60, of Owasso. Hold/Grady Co.

Brandon Jeffrey Johns, 33, of Owasso. Violation of protective order-1st (x4).

Brandon Blair Burton, 45, of Owasso. Hold/Muscogee (Creek) Nation, tribal court.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Moses Scott Diffin, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Trespass after forbidden.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Brandon Wayne Runnestrand, 45, of Owasso. DUI-1st, transport open container.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News