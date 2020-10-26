Owasso, Collinsville arrests (10/23-10/25)

Friday, Oct. 23
Joel Wyatt Hood, 26, of Collinsville. Interrupt/interfere with emergency call, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Aaron Dale Limbocker, 47, of Collinsville. DUI-2nd, reckless driving.
Saturday, Oct. 24
John Edward Bennett, 52, of Owasso. DUI-1st, unsafe lane use.
Parysh Ambriana Monique Hall, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Gregory Alan Vann, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/DUI-1st, FTA/failure to stop for stop sign, FTA/no DL in poss while driving, FTA/failure to carry insurance security verification, FTA/DUS, FTA/failure to carry insurance, FTA/taxes due state.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Shay Cole Farmer, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Carry firearm while intoxicated, public intoxication, reckless handling of firearm, carry weapon where alcohol is sold.
Dolton Tyler Foran, 26, of Owasso. Burglary of vehicle.
