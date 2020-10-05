Owasso, Collinsville arrests (10/2-10/4)

Friday, Oct. 2
David Adam Fields, 32, of Owasso. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license, FTA/speeding 22-25 mph over, insurance/security verification.
Ricky Suain, 32, of Owasso. Unauthorized use/poss credit card, poss CD sched I II.
Cathline Gibson, 35, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/improper stop/park on roadway/sidewalk, FTA/alter/change a license plate, FTA/insurance/security verification.
Damien Lee Sligar, 39, of Collinsville. Aggravated assault and battery on police officer, eluding AFCF, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, F/T stop for stop sign, speeding 1-10 mph over, resisting arrest, obstruct/interfere with police officer, hold/Rogers Co.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Cruz Eduardo Salcedo Garcia, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI-1st, unsafe lane use, no valid driver’s license, FTP/operate MV without required driver’s license , FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license (x2), FTA/insurance/security verification, ICE detainer/hold.
Mark Wayne Fink, 52, of Owasso. Operate M/V without proper tag/taxes due state, failure to maintain security, driving with license canc/susp/revoked, DUI-2nd or subsequent AFCF.
Thomas Lee Burlison, 24, of Owasso. APC-2nd.
Korey Lynn Harris, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/seatbelt passenger not wearing seatbelt.
Amanda Louise Pippin, 31, of Copan. Booked by Collinsville PD. Poss/del CD with intent sched I II AFCF, poss firearm commission felony, tax stamp (CD) AFCF, poss/del CD with intent sched III IV V AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, false impersonation AFCF, poss MJ with intent AFCF, poss firearm by felon, poss/steal/receive stolen credit card AFCF, hold/Creek Co.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Cory La Juan Reed, 42, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Transporting open container-liquor, driving with license canc/susp/revoked, actual physical control-APC.
Morgan Louis Gene Keene, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, driving with license cancs/susp/revoked, obstruct/interfere with police officer, operating M/V in accident without insurance.
