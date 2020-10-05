Owasso, Collinsville arrests (10/2-10/4)

Friday, Oct. 2

David Adam Fields, 32, of Owasso. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license, FTA/speeding 22-25 mph over, insurance/security verification.

Ricky Suain, 32, of Owasso. Unauthorized use/poss credit card, poss CD sched I II.

Cathline Gibson, 35, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/improper stop/park on roadway/sidewalk, FTA/alter/change a license plate, FTA/insurance/security verification.

Damien Lee Sligar, 39, of Collinsville. Aggravated assault and battery on police officer, eluding AFCF, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, F/T stop for stop sign, speeding 1-10 mph over, resisting arrest, obstruct/interfere with police officer, hold/Rogers Co.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Cruz Eduardo Salcedo Garcia, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI-1st, unsafe lane use, no valid driver’s license, FTP/operate MV without required driver’s license , FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license (x2), FTA/insurance/security verification, ICE detainer/hold.