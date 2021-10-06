Owasso, Collinsville area to see nearly $65M invested in critical highway projects through 2029

The Owasso and Collinsville region will see nearly $65 million in major road improvements take place along high-traffic corridors of U.S. 169 and U.S. 75 over the next several years.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week announced an influx of federal grants and additional state funding for Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, maximizing new dollars for more than 1,600 critical road projects across the state.

ODOT will commit an additional $2 billion into highway infrastructure and the state’s economy, totaling $8 billion by the end of the decade.

Approved on Monday, Oct. 9, more than 300 new projects were added to the Work Plan for 2022-29, with nearly a dozen now outlined for areas near and around Owasso and Collinsville.

The $50.7 million plan for U.S. 169 in Owasso includes widening and resurfacing work spanning more than 6 miles between 66th and 116th streets. Likewise, $12.8 million will be invested in improving about 5 miles of U.S. 75 between 96th Street and north of 156th Street. An additional $1.4 million will go toward intersection upgrades along SH-20 at 145th East Place.