Owasso city staff throws eggs, raises funds for Tulsa Area United Way’s 2022 campaign

Owasso city officials took part in a competitive game of egg roulette for a noble cause this week.

Dueling shouts of both victory and defeat from six department heads rang through Redbud Festival Park on Friday thanks to their colleagues who raised the most funds for Tulsa Area United Way’s 2022 campaign.

Their efforts helped the city collect more than $8,600 to go toward fulfilling TAUW’s mission of continuing to rally communities like Owasso around education, financial stability and health.

“These are public servants that are very generous in their donations,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said of his staff, “and they come together to put together a campaign that raises money for such a good cause.”

Friday’s event led to a friendly — and rather messy — competition among employees from public works, police and fire and recreation departments.

The city raised money through various activities such as a walk-a-thon (totaling 369,121 steps), jean day, pet-a-palooza (bring-your-pet-to-work day), flamingo and jungle desk flockings and more.

The city has continued to partner with TUAW over several years. In the last five years, for example, city staff has raised more than $50,000 for the local nonprofit.

“Tulsa Area United Way is a great organization that raises a key part of the funding for literally hundreds of agencies that work to alleviate mental health, disability, domestic abuse and many other needs in northeast Oklahoma,” Lehr said.

More information about Tulsa Area United Way can be found at tauw.org.