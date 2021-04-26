Owasso city, school district show major halt in COVID-related cases, deaths

Owasso and Collinsville have not logged any additional coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of April — marking another major halt in a consistent spike seen over the last several months — the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Monday, April 26, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,429 confirmed total COVID-19 cases and 5,283 recoveries, marking 146 active cases, as well as 68 deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,388 confirmed cases with 2,322 recoveries, or 66 active cases, and 26 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 445,649 confirmed cases, with 428,811 recoveries and 6,716 deaths, the dashboard shows.