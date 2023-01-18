Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr announces plans to retire in March 2024

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr this week announced his plans to retire from office.

The longtime public official will leave his position on March 2, 2024, and hand the reins to current Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett.

City Council unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that delineates Lehr’s future retirement date within a resolution to enter into a future contract with Garrett to eventually take over his role.

“I’m excited to move on to the next season of life,” Lehr said in an email to city staff. “I confidently and strongly endorse Mr. Garrett as the best possible person able to assure a continuity of leadership and direction for all City of Owasso departments and services.

“It has been and will be for another year my extreme pleasure to serve you and the citizens of Owasso. Please let me also reiterate my gratefulness for your service over these past many years. Your contributions are invaluable to the continued positive direction of Owasso.”

Lehr has been involved in city administration in Oklahoma for over 13 years, and has served at the City of Owasso since 2013. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Owasso Chamber of Commerce and Follower of One, a local charitable organization.

In 2020, he was among five city managers across Oklahoma to be nominated by the City Management Association of Oklahoma for the Gerald Wilkins Award. The title credits individuals with strengthening city management through their stable length of service, dedication to civic activities.

Prior to filling his current role, Garrett dedicated his life to firefighting for more than 40 years, with more than 10 of them serving as Owasso’s fire chief. He will fill Lehr’s position next March.