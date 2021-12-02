Owasso city manager presents 2021 State of the City: ‘There’s never been more infrastructure than this’

These projects, which amount to nearly $100 million, are leveraged through the City’s vision .55 recapture and capital improvement third-penny funds, along with state dollars.

Lehr also discussed an influx of federal grants and state funding for Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, which includes about $50 million for widening and resurfacing work on U.S. 169 spanning more than 6 miles between 66th and 116th streets through 2029.

City finances

The City of Owasso’s sales and use tax collections continue to remain at a high, Lehr said, standing at about 19% over the last two years, with an 8% increase in 2021 over 2020. He cited the pandemic as have a major impact on the upswing.

“COVID has done some interesting things with how our citizens are spending their sales tax, whether it’s a lot of online use tax, which is growing rapidly, but we do know that people are shopping,” Lehr said. “There’s a lot of changes in the world of sales tax collections.”