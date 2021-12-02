Owasso city manager presents 2021 State of the City: ‘There’s never been more infrastructure than this’

Ongoing development was the crux of Owasso Chamber’s monthly keynote this week.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr delivered the 2021 State of the City at Wednesday’s luncheon, where he highlighted various road improvement and business expansion projects across the community.
The City of Owasso has invested about $30 million to complete several major initiatives over the last year. More than $23 million has gone toward street rehabilitations, including East 76th Street North and East 116th Street North widenings, and nearly $7 million has been allocated to other projects like Elm Creek Park and Bailey Ranch Golf Club renovations.
Likewise, the City plans to further invest close to $65 million in other critical projects over the next several years. About $22 million of those funds will go toward the wastewater treatment plant expansion, while another $20 million will be invested in East 116th Street North improvements.
“This is incredible … infrastructure improvements for our city that are just 100% necessary,” Lehr told attendees at Wednesday’s luncheon. “There’s never been more infrastructure than this being built in Owasso, so it’s a great time.”
These projects, which amount to nearly $100 million, are leveraged through the City’s vision .55 recapture and capital improvement third-penny funds, along with state dollars.
Lehr also discussed an influx of federal grants and state funding for Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, which includes about $50 million for widening and resurfacing work on U.S. 169 spanning more than 6 miles between 66th and 116th streets through 2029.
City finances
The City of Owasso’s sales and use tax collections continue to remain at a high, Lehr said, standing at about 19% over the last two years, with an 8% increase in 2021 over 2020. He cited the pandemic as have a major impact on the upswing.
“COVID has done some interesting things with how our citizens are spending their sales tax, whether it’s a lot of online use tax, which is growing rapidly, but we do know that people are shopping,” Lehr said. “There’s a lot of changes in the world of sales tax collections.”
Likewise, the City’s fund balance stands at about 37%, representing about a four-month operating reserve, which clocks in above the typical 10-15% reserve for similar communities.
“The fund balance is stronger than ever,” Lehr said. “Things are good; the financial situation is very stable, probably the most it’s ever been in Owasso.”
Business expansion
Lehr spotlighted 25 new or expanded/relocated businesses that have opened their doors over the last year. Additionally, he previewed about a dozen more that plan to debut in Owasso sometime in the near future.
Newly opened: Auto Armor, Bluestem Mercantile, Blush Salon, Burn Boot Camp, Chinowth & Cohen, Don Julio Mexican Grill, Edward Jones, European Wax Center, Evergreen Coffee Co., FirsTitle, Jersey Mike's Subs, Jillian’s Little Jungle, Just a Bite, Kum & Go, MMM Trifecta Salon, Periwinkle Esthetics, Read Smart, Scarlet Rose Boutique, Sign it!, Slade, The Extentionist, Time to Shine Car Wash, Tropical Smoothie Café, Urban Lash & Brow and Waxing the City.
Coming soon: Airtopia Adventure Park, Criterion, Dental Depot, Granny & Dots, Grease Monkey, Ramen Wafu, St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, Three Dog Bakery, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Uncle Paco’s Mexican Grill, Warren Clinic and Wendy’s.