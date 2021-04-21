Owasso city leaders commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in wake of centennial

“Be it further resolved that the City Council of the City of Owasso values the lives and legacies of all its residents,” Lehr said, “and is committed to making the city of Owasso a place where people — all people — who live here feel honored and respected.”

Mayor Bill Bush and other Council members like Chris Kelley echoed Lehr’s sentiment at Tuesday’s meeting, bringing a heightened focus to the massacre in the wake of its centennial.

“I think it also speaks to, at the very end of this resolution, that we are a very inclusive city, and we welcome everybody here,” Bush said, “but even more important that we do notice that there was a wrong done on a group of citizens 100 years ago.”

Kelley added, “I think it’s very appropriate that we recognize this today and recognize what happened. I appreciate that we put this together; I appreciate that it’s on the agenda tonight.”

Tulsa World is continuing to provide ongoing coverage of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned at tulsaworld.com for more.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.