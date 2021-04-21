Owasso city leaders commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in wake of centennial

Owasso leaders are recognizing one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history that occurred a century ago this year.
City Council members adopted a resolution on Tuesday, April 20, commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, which decimated downtown’s once-thriving African American community.
On May 31-June 1, 1921, a mob of white residents set fire to Black Wall Street — hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa — killing an estimated 100 to 300 Black residents, and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr presented Council with Resolution 2021-05, which acknowledges the historic incident and reminds local citizens of the reasoning behind the important measure.
“We use words, recite universal, immutable laws as equality and unity; we hold up real character and the traits that go along with our character program that help improve relationships across our community; and we talk about principles like respect and reconciliation and collaboration and service,” Lehr said. “It’s really on that foundation that I bring you tonight’s resolution.”
Owasso’s four-part proclamation not only recognizes the massacre and honors the lives and legacies of those who were left dead or destitute, but condemns those who caused and perpetuated violence toward Tulsa’s Black population.
“Be it further resolved that the City Council of the City of Owasso values the lives and legacies of all its residents,” Lehr said, “and is committed to making the city of Owasso a place where people — all people — who live here feel honored and respected.”
Mayor Bill Bush and other Council members like Chris Kelley echoed Lehr’s sentiment at Tuesday’s meeting, bringing a heightened focus to the massacre in the wake of its centennial.
“I think it also speaks to, at the very end of this resolution, that we are a very inclusive city, and we welcome everybody here,” Bush said, “but even more important that we do notice that there was a wrong done on a group of citizens 100 years ago.”
Kelley added, “I think it’s very appropriate that we recognize this today and recognize what happened. I appreciate that we put this together; I appreciate that it’s on the agenda tonight.”
Tulsa World is continuing to provide ongoing coverage of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned at tulsaworld.com for more.