Owasso City Council to hold Feb. 8 election for Ward 5 seat; incumbent Doug Bonebrake to run for reelection

Owasso City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to call an election on Feb. 8, 2022, for its Ward 5 seat.

The council is composed of five members elected by geographic wards to three-year terms. Councilmember Doug Bonebrake currently occupies the chair for District 5, and his term will be fulfilled in February.

Bonebrake, who has served on council since May 2007, confirmed with the Owasso Reporter that he will file for reelection to retain his seat.

“I feel like I could do it at least one more time,” Bonebrake said. “It keeps me plugged in knowing what’s going on and trying to represent my ward; it’s an honor to do that.”

The council’s upcoming election comes on the heels of the Feb. 2021 ballot, which saw Owasso voters give newcomer and local pastor Alvin Fruga the nod to replace Chris Kelley for Ward 2, who served in the position for nearly a decade.

Serving alongside Bonebrake and Fruga include vice mayor Kelly Lewis for Ward 1, mayor Bill Bush for Ward 2 and councilmember Lyndell Dunn for Ward 4.