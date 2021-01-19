Owasso City Council candidate profile: A Q&A with Kyle Davis

Here is a Q&A of Kyle Davis, who will run for Owasso City Council’s Ward 2 seat, currently occupied by Chris Kelley, in the Feb. 9 election. Davis will seek the vote against Alvin Fruga.

Why are you running in this election?I am running for Owasso City Council because city councilors are responsible to provide an efficient, adequate and economical government. The powers given to a councilor affect every citizen. Because of that power, a councilor should have the following skills and character: competence, confidence, grit and a servant attitude. I believe I have those skills and traits. I want to serve, guard and grow what the citizens of Owasso have worked hard to create.

How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?By being like the citizens of Owasso are: full of spirit, care, compassion, action and determination. I will work to be the voice of each citizen. I will serve humbly knowing that I don’t have all the answers. I will seek wise counsel and listen to the needs and cares of the community. I will be transparent knowing I am accountable to all, not only a few.