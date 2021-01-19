Owasso City Council candidate profile: A Q&A with Kyle Davis

Here is a Q&A of Kyle Davis, who will run for Owasso City Council’s Ward 2 seat, currently occupied by Chris Kelley, in the Feb. 9 election. Davis will seek the vote against Alvin Fruga.
Why are you running in this election?I am running for Owasso City Council because city councilors are responsible to provide an efficient, adequate and economical government. The powers given to a councilor affect every citizen. Because of that power, a councilor should have the following skills and character: competence, confidence, grit and a servant attitude. I believe I have those skills and traits. I want to serve, guard and grow what the citizens of Owasso have worked hard to create.
How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?By being like the citizens of Owasso are: full of spirit, care, compassion, action and determination. I will work to be the voice of each citizen. I will serve humbly knowing that I don’t have all the answers. I will seek wise counsel and listen to the needs and cares of the community. I will be transparent knowing I am accountable to all, not only a few.
What are your goals you bring to the table if elected?My goals are the same as your goals, if you want safe neighborhoods, strong education opportunities, fair taxes, quality roads and well-paying jobs. My goal is to steward the limited resources of the City.
How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on council?My personal values will guide me, but they will not limit me. I want to serve all of Owasso. I will be honest, caring, just and fair. I will be compassionate, open and resolute. I will make decisions like they will impact my family, because they will.
Why should Owasso residents vote for you?Your time with family and friends is crucially valuable and limited, and governance is also valuable. You should vote for me because if I am elected, you will not lose time with your family and friends being concerned about the direction of Owasso. I will humbly take the responsibility to watch and guide Owasso with you and for you.