Owasso City Council candidate profile: A Q&A with Alvin Fruga

Why are you running in this election?

Although I have served as a pastor, substitute teacher and on various organizations in Owasso, I feel like I can do more to be a positive voice during a time when there seems to be so much negativity in our country and the world. In the current political and social climate for which we live, I believe it’s imperative that we have godly people of character in places of government, even at the city level.

How will you best represent the citizens of Owasso if appointed?

If appointed, the best way to represent the citizens of Owasso is to first have a listening ear. I can’t effectively represent them if I don’t know what’s important to them. Second, as an ambassador of the city, I will remember that our influence extends beyond the borders of Owasso, and thus we must be willing to work in tandem with neighboring cities and communities to help secure long-term success for our entire region.

What are the goals you bring to the table if elected?

1. Continue the great job Chris Kelley has done over the last nine years as Owasso City Councilor in Ward 2.