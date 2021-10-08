Owasso City Council approves measure calling for reconsideration of Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling

Related: Cherokee Nation reservation boundaries, including Owasso, Collinsville, now visible on Google Maps
Owasso City Council this week unanimously approved a measure calling for the reconsideration of the 2020 McGirt ruling, handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Councilmembers moved forward with the decision after meeting in an executive session on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief concerning the case of State of Oklahoma vs. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta.
The Supreme Court recently overturned the sentence and judgment for Castro-Huerta, 36, whom a Tulsa County jury convicted of child neglect in 2017. His repeal came after Jimcy McGirt, a 71-year-old Native American, successfully argued that he should have been prosecuted for child sex abuse crimes in federal court rather than state court, where he was convicted.
As a result, the Supreme Court redefined what prosecutors considered “Indian Country” in eastern Oklahoma when it comes to jurisdictional crime enforcement. State litigators — including those in Owasso, which is located within Cherokee Nation boundaries — now lack the authority to govern charges against Native American defendants
“The handing down of the decision by the United States Supreme Court has created considerable difficulties,” said Owasso city prosecutor Beth Anne Childs. “They (Oklahoma’s tribes) are actually having to bring in assistant U.S. attorneys … to try all of these cases. They really are having to create a court system practically from scratch … so it’s a challenging time.”
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr echoed Childs’ sentiments, adding, “The aftereffects of the McGirt decision have been enormous and have caused great disruption to our law enforcement and court systems.”
City Council’s action on Tuesday supports a petition proposed by the City of Tulsa regarding Castro-Huerta’s case to challenge the Supreme Court to consider whether the State of Oklahoma has the authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans on tribal land, and whether McGirt vs. Oklahoma should be overruled.
Over 61% of the state of Oklahoma is located within the area identified as the Five Civilized Tribes, Childs said. Her efforts to amend the McGirt ruling have the potential to provide more specific prosecutorial language for certain defendants.
“If we can even get the decision narrowed to allow prosecution of non-Native Americans, it would make a substantial difference,” she said, “because one of the things that you’re seeing statewide is that members of federally recognized tribes … are being victimized without consequence.”
Despite the challenges currently associated with the McGirt case, the City is working to streamline tribal incarcerations at the Owasso Police Department — which stands at about 60%, according to City officials — through a revised contract with the Cherokee Nation.
Improved detention services
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Owasso officers have been cross-deputized and act as tribal marshals, transporting defendants to Rogers County Jail or Cherokee Nation District Court in Tahlequah. The new measure — an Operating Agreement for Detention Services, also approved by Council on Tuesday — would help improve this process.
“One of the challenges that we have had is a place to incarcerate members of the federally recognized tribes,” Childs said. “This particular agreement would allow Owasso police officers … to place tribal defendants into the City of Owasso jail.”
Through the agreement, Cherokee Nation will remit the City a certain sum per day or partial day to compensate the jail for various expenses. Additionally, a subsequently approved contract will also allow the City to collect tribal fines and costs on behalf of the Cherokee Nation.
“We greatly value our relationship with the Cherokee Nation,” Lehr said, “and want to continue to seek solutions that value all lives and provide the best public safety for all of our residents.