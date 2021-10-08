Owasso City Council approves measure calling for reconsideration of Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling

“The handing down of the decision by the United States Supreme Court has created considerable difficulties,” said Owasso city prosecutor Beth Anne Childs. “They (Oklahoma’s tribes) are actually having to bring in assistant U.S. attorneys … to try all of these cases. They really are having to create a court system practically from scratch … so it’s a challenging time.”

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr echoed Childs’ sentiments, adding, “The aftereffects of the McGirt decision have been enormous and have caused great disruption to our law enforcement and court systems.”

City Council’s action on Tuesday supports a petition proposed by the City of Tulsa regarding Castro-Huerta’s case to challenge the Supreme Court to consider whether the State of Oklahoma has the authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans on tribal land, and whether McGirt vs. Oklahoma should be overruled.

Over 61% of the state of Oklahoma is located within the area identified as the Five Civilized Tribes, Childs said. Her efforts to amend the McGirt ruling have the potential to provide more specific prosecutorial language for certain defendants.