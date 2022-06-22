Owasso City Council announces citizen appointments to boards, committees

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, June 21, announced the appointments of citizens to various city boards and committees.
Audit Committee
• Kelly Lewis, Seat 1, City Council (term expires June 30, 2023)
• Nick Sokolosky, Seat 5, banker (term expires June 30, 2025)
Board of Adjustment
• Jim Bausch (term expires June 30, 2025)
• Kyle Davis (term expires June 30, 2025)
Capital Improvements Committee (terms expire June 30, 2023)
• Bill Bush, City Council
• Chris Garrett, assistant city manager
• Dirk Thomas, OEDA
• Jason Drake, citizen representative
• Jeff Davis, citizen representative
People are also reading…
• Jim Hunter, citizen representative
• Keith Whitfield, citizen representative
• Kent Inouye, citizen representative
• Linda Jones, finance director
• Lyndell Dunn, City Council
• Paul Loving, Planning Commission
• Rob Haskins, citizen representative
• Warren Lehr, city manager
Economic Development Authority
• Alvin Fruga (term expires June 30, 2023)
• Bryan Spriggs (term expires June 30, 2027)
• Chelsea Levo Feary, Owasso Chamber (term expires June 30, 2025)
Personnel Board
• Matt Inouye (term expires June 30, 2025)
Planning Commission
• David Smith (term expires June 30, 2024)
• Paul Loving (term expires June 30, 2025)
• Tim Miller (term expires June 30, 2025)
Sales Tax Oversight Committee
• Lindsay Bippus, service business (term for lifetime of sales tax/resignation)
INCOG Board of Director General Assembly
• Kelly Lewis, City Council (term expires June 30, 2023)
• Warren Lehr, city manager (alternate, term expires June 30, 2023)
INCOG Transportation Policy Committee
• Doug Bonebrake, City Council (term expires June 30, 2023)
• Warren Lehr, city manager (alternate, term expires June 30, 2023)
INCOG Transportation Technical Committee
• Dwayne Henderson (alternate term expires June 30, 2023)
• Roger Stevens, Public Works director (term expires June 30, 2023)
Regional Metropolitan Utility Authority
• Dwayne Henderson (alternate term expires June 30, 2023)
• Roger Stevens, Public Works director (term expires June 30, 2023)