Owasso City Council announces citizen appointments to boards, committees

The Old Central Building in Owasso, located at 109 N. Birch St., is where Owasso City Council meets to conduct its regular sessions.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, June 21, announced the appointments of citizens to various city boards and committees.

Audit Committee

• Kelly Lewis, Seat 1, City Council (term expires June 30, 2023)

• Nick Sokolosky, Seat 5, banker (term expires June 30, 2025)

Board of Adjustment

• Jim Bausch (term expires June 30, 2025)

• Kyle Davis (term expires June 30, 2025)

Capital Improvements Committee (terms expire June 30, 2023)

• Bill Bush, City Council

• Chris Garrett, assistant city manager

• Dirk Thomas, OEDA

• Jason Drake, citizen representative

• Jeff Davis, citizen representative

• Jim Hunter, citizen representative

• Keith Whitfield, citizen representative

• Kent Inouye, citizen representative

• Linda Jones, finance director

• Lyndell Dunn, City Council

• Paul Loving, Planning Commission

• Rob Haskins, citizen representative

• Warren Lehr, city manager

Economic Development Authority

• Alvin Fruga (term expires June 30, 2023)

• Bryan Spriggs (term expires June 30, 2027)

• Chelsea Levo Feary, Owasso Chamber (term expires June 30, 2025)

Personnel Board

• Matt Inouye (term expires June 30, 2025)

Planning Commission

• David Smith (term expires June 30, 2024)

• Paul Loving (term expires June 30, 2025)

• Tim Miller (term expires June 30, 2025)

Sales Tax Oversight Committee

• Lindsay Bippus, service business (term for lifetime of sales tax/resignation)

INCOG Board of Director General Assembly

• Kelly Lewis, City Council (term expires June 30, 2023)

• Warren Lehr, city manager (alternate, term expires June 30, 2023)

INCOG Transportation Policy Committee

• Doug Bonebrake, City Council (term expires June 30, 2023)

• Warren Lehr, city manager (alternate, term expires June 30, 2023)

INCOG Transportation Technical Committee

• Dwayne Henderson (alternate term expires June 30, 2023)

• Roger Stevens, Public Works director (term expires June 30, 2023)

Regional Metropolitan Utility Authority

• Dwayne Henderson (alternate term expires June 30, 2023)

• Roger Stevens, Public Works director (term expires June 30, 2023)

