Owasso City Council announces citizen appointments to boards, committees

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, June 15, announced the appointments of citizens to various city boards and committees.
Audit Committee
• Jack Murray (seat 2, businessperson; term expires June 30, 2024)
• Lyndell Dunn (seat 1, City Council; term expires June 30, 2022)
Board of Adjustments
• Joe Ramey (at large; term expires June 30, 2024).
Capital Improvements Committee (term expires June 30, 2022)
• Bill Bush (City Council)
• Chris Garrett (assistant city manager)
• Dirk Thomas (OEDA)
• Jason Drake (citizen)
• Jeff Davis (citizen)
• Jim Hunter (citizen)
• Keith Whitfield (citizen)
• Kent Inouye (citizen)
• Linda Jones (finance director)
• Lyndell Dunn (City Council)
• Paul Loving (Planning Commission)
• Rob Haskins (citizen)
• Warren Lehr (city manager)
Owasso Economic Development Authority
• Alvin Fruga (City Council; term expires June 30, 2022)
• Gary Akin (Owasso Chamber; term expires June 30, 2022)
• Skip Mefford (at large; term expires June 30, 2026)
Personnel Board
• Bruce McCarty (citizen; term expires June 30, 2024)
Planning Commission
• Abhijeet Utturkar (citizen; term expires June 30, 2024)
• David Vines (citizen; term expires June 30, 2024)
INCOG Board of Directors/General Assembly
• Bill Bush (City Council; term expires June 30, 2023)
• Warren Lehr (city manager, alternate; term expires June 30, 2023)
INCOG Transportation Policy Committee
• Doug Bonebrake (City Council; term expires June 30, 2022)
• Warren Lehr (city manager, alternate; term expires June 30, 2022)