Owasso City Council announces citizen appointments to boards, committees

  • Updated
owasso city council

The Old Central Building in Owasso, located at 109 N. Birch St., is where Owasso City Council meets to conduct its regular sessions. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, June 15, announced the appointments of citizens to various city boards and committees.

Audit Committee

• Jack Murray (seat 2, businessperson; term expires June 30, 2024)

• Lyndell Dunn (seat 1, City Council; term expires June 30, 2022)

Board of Adjustments

• Joe Ramey (at large; term expires June 30, 2024).

Capital Improvements Committee (term expires June 30, 2022)

• Bill Bush (City Council)

• Chris Garrett (assistant city manager)

• Dirk Thomas (OEDA)

• Jason Drake (citizen)

• Jeff Davis (citizen)

• Jim Hunter (citizen)

• Keith Whitfield (citizen)

• Kent Inouye (citizen)

• Linda Jones (finance director)

• Lyndell Dunn (City Council)

• Paul Loving (Planning Commission)

• Rob Haskins (citizen)

• Warren Lehr (city manager)

Owasso Economic Development Authority

• Alvin Fruga (City Council; term expires June 30, 2022)

• Gary Akin (Owasso Chamber; term expires June 30, 2022)

• Skip Mefford (at large; term expires June 30, 2026)

Personnel Board

• Bruce McCarty (citizen; term expires June 30, 2024)

Planning Commission

• Abhijeet Utturkar (citizen; term expires June 30, 2024)

• David Vines (citizen; term expires June 30, 2024)

INCOG Board of Directors/General Assembly

• Bill Bush (City Council; term expires June 30, 2023)

• Warren Lehr (city manager, alternate; term expires June 30, 2023)

INCOG Transportation Policy Committee

• Doug Bonebrake (City Council; term expires June 30, 2022)

• Warren Lehr (city manager, alternate; term expires June 30, 2022)

INCOG Transportation Technical Committee

• Roger Stevens (Public Works; term expires June 30, 2022)

• Dwayne Henderson (Public Works, alternate; term expires June 30, 2022)

