Owasso City Attorney Julie Lombardi recently earned statewide acclaim.

Lombardi received the Margaret McMorrow-Love Award at Oklahoma Association of Municipal Attorneys’ annual conference.

OAMA presents the award to an outstanding female municipal attorney every year for going above and beyond in serving her community.

“I was absolutely stunned and extremely grateful,” Lombardi said. “For them to vote that for me, that is just astounding.”

Lombardi has served as the City of Owasso’s attorney since 2005. She prepares and reviews matters related to litigation, employment law, taxation, land use and other contracts.

She said she is grateful for her fellow colleagues for continuing to support her in her longtime role.

“It’s is a great group of people, and they’ve been a huge resource for me,” Lombardi said. “That (the award) just validates the entire practice of law while I’ve been at the City of Owasso.”