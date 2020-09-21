Owasso citizen scientist invited to start monitoring Arkansas River through Tulsa area

Her initial target water body is close to home and undergoing a great deal of change. The aim of the six-month project is to get people started monitoring, and to keep on monitoring well after the project is finished more than two years from now.

“Choosing the Arkansas River was natural because of the dam project and because I was aware there is a lot of concern about what it will do to the water,” she said. “We can sample and say this is how it was beforehand and then see how it is afterwards, and hopefully we can get some people involved so they can be out there monitoring the river long term.”

Friends of the Arkansas River, a Facebook group that formed with concerns about the Zink Dam, has embraced her plan, but she said it could go as far and wide as people are willing to take it.

Only data collected prior to April 30, 2019, can be submitted for the biennial DEQ Integrated Report that Haygood saw last spring, but samples collected through April 30, 2021, can be evaluated for inclusion in the 2022 report, and so on for future years, according to DEQ spokeswoman Erin Hatfield.