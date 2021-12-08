Owasso church displays dozens of small-scale Nativity scenes from across the globe

Setting the stage for hundreds of Nativity scenes in one location may seem like a daunting task, but the message it conveys is worth the effort, said Jodie Hendricks.
Hendricks is a member at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Owasso, where she and a team of fellow congregants recently pieced together more than 300 small-scale replicas of the celebrated manger scene depicting the birth of Jesus (see photo gallery).
“This is something that I think can bring a community together,” Hendricks said. “I love that we do it the first weekend of December; I feel like it sets a tone for the rest of the season.”
The church, located at 9300 N. 129th E. Ave., displayed the holiday set pieces as part of its two-day Owasso Nativity Celebration event, held Dec. 3-4.
Now in its third year, the exhibit showcased a variety of unique and creative Nativity scenes on loan from church congregants that represented different styles and cultures for spectators to admire.
“It’s really cool because you have things that are homemade little crafts that children have made from preschool years or their childhood,” Hendricks said, “to then these extravagant displays that people have collected from all over the world.
“There’s some in there that are made out of real olive wood from Israel … to anywhere from Columbia to Brazil to Ghana to Mexico. We have a lot of people that have traveled … and people as they go to different countries, they’ve collected them.”
Hendricks added that she hopes the Owasso Nativity Celebration continues to remind residents of the importance of coming together to celebrate what each scene represents regardless of their religious beliefs.
“Every single one of those Nativities, the one thing that all of those have is Jesus Christ,” she said. “I look at those Nativities and it’s all about God, but the cool thing is they’re all so different, and that’s how we are. Aren’t we kind of like those Nativities in life? We’re all different too.”