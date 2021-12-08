Owasso church displays dozens of small-scale Nativity scenes from across the globe

Setting the stage for hundreds of Nativity scenes in one location may seem like a daunting task, but the message it conveys is worth the effort, said Jodie Hendricks.

Hendricks is a member at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Owasso, where she and a team of fellow congregants recently pieced together more than 300 small-scale replicas of the celebrated manger scene depicting the birth of Jesus (see photo gallery).

“This is something that I think can bring a community together,” Hendricks said. “I love that we do it the first weekend of December; I feel like it sets a tone for the rest of the season.”

The church, located at 9300 N. 129th E. Ave., displayed the holiday set pieces as part of its two-day Owasso Nativity Celebration event, held Dec. 3-4.

Now in its third year, the exhibit showcased a variety of unique and creative Nativity scenes on loan from church congregants that represented different styles and cultures for spectators to admire.