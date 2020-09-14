Owasso Character Trait: Resilience

Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist. Born into slavery, she escaped and subsequently worked to help others escape slavery, through what became known as the Underground Railroad.
Tubman is attributed with saying, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” Harriet knew resilience. She knew suffering, but also knew she could make a difference by focusing on the things she could control, such as helping the next person.
Resilience is getting up when knocked down, and it’s moving forward when giving up would be easier. Resilience can be seen in overcoming everyday struggles and continuing to press on despite major life setbacks. Resilience is focusing on the ultimate goal while overcoming hardships.
Life can be challenging in so many ways, but it’s also full of opportunities: opportunities to help others, opportunities to use life experiences to encourage others and opportunities to make a difference. There are times when anyone may feel less than resilient. During these moments, we can look for inspiration and encouragement throughout history and in those around us.
