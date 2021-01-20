Owasso Character Trait: Positivity

Seriously, though, I know I am blessed with love and gifts all around me, and positivity is the ability to lift our eyes from our problems to see the beauty in life. It may be a struggle or quite a reach at times to find the “bright side” of things, but it will psychologically turn things around in your mind.

When you’re upset with someone, try to think of one good thing about them. When someone makes you mad, say a prayer for them. If you’re frustrated with someone, do something nice for them. And get out there and move around. It’s amazing what a healthy body does for a healthy mindset.

My favorite character in “The Lord of the Rings” is Samwise Gamgee, the cheerful Hobbit and loyal friend of Frodo Baggins. Sam was the one who was always seeking positivity in their adventures. When he fell behind in line, Sam would announce, “I’m coming Mr. Frodo!” When they were starving for food, Sam huddled with Frodo and said, “I can remember the taste of strawberries.” And when his friend was about to give up on the biggest quest of his life, Sam would say, “I can’t carry it (the ring) for you, but I can carry you.”

Surrounded by dwarves and elves and fighting against orcs and goblins, Sam reminds us all, “There’s something good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for.”

Seek your inner Samwise Gamgee. Happy New Year, everyone. See the good and be the good.