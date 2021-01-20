Owasso Character Trait: Positivity

As 2020 was coming to an end, I started reflecting on the past year and how it made me feel. I realized the one word that summed up everything I was writing down was “angry.”
So, while this character introduction is for positivity, it is also a symbolic funeral for my anger. It’s an opportunity to acknowledge things, release them and go forward into 2021 with a mission to find God’s grace in everything.
Last year had its ups and downs, but even my ups were downs. I recently realized everything I saw, everything I said, everything I thought, had negative undertones.
While the entire world suffered together through a pandemic, social issues and an election from hell, our family actually had some things to celebrate.
Unfortunately, I have had a hard time rallying to support the team.
One thing I have learned through a strange year of social restriction is how much sadness is buried deep in my memory and soul.
And only by circumstance (or maybe divine providence) was I tasked with introducing the character trait for January: positivity. Positivity is maintaining a good attitude, even when faced with difficulty.
I have actively entered this year trying to find a positive angle to any problem. Just this morning, I had to change my pants because the first pair was a bit snug. I could have viewed this as a real bummer, but instead I felt fortunate that I had another pair of pants that fit more comfortably (insert laughter here).
Seriously, though, I know I am blessed with love and gifts all around me, and positivity is the ability to lift our eyes from our problems to see the beauty in life. It may be a struggle or quite a reach at times to find the “bright side” of things, but it will psychologically turn things around in your mind.
When you’re upset with someone, try to think of one good thing about them. When someone makes you mad, say a prayer for them. If you’re frustrated with someone, do something nice for them. And get out there and move around. It’s amazing what a healthy body does for a healthy mindset.
My favorite character in “The Lord of the Rings” is Samwise Gamgee, the cheerful Hobbit and loyal friend of Frodo Baggins. Sam was the one who was always seeking positivity in their adventures. When he fell behind in line, Sam would announce, “I’m coming Mr. Frodo!” When they were starving for food, Sam huddled with Frodo and said, “I can remember the taste of strawberries.” And when his friend was about to give up on the biggest quest of his life, Sam would say, “I can’t carry it (the ring) for you, but I can carry you.”
Surrounded by dwarves and elves and fighting against orcs and goblins, Sam reminds us all, “There’s something good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for.”
Seek your inner Samwise Gamgee. Happy New Year, everyone. See the good and be the good.