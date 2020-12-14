Owasso Character Trait: Generosity

The enemy of generosity can be greed, but another is good intentions. Good intentions that aren’t carried out have the same result as not sharing for selfish reasons. This thought spoke volumes to me, knowing how often I have good intentions that I never quite get around to fulfilling. There are many ways to share generously, monetarily and non-monetarily, but they often require a concerted effort. Generosity requires carrying through with fulfilling a need.
Another barrier to generosity is feeling that what you’re able to give isn’t enough to matter. We hear wonderful stories about The Gathering Place in Tulsa being built and funded through donations in the hundreds of millions. Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park received over $100,000 in individual and business donations for additional features. Incredible stories of generosity should be shared, but they should not make others doubt the impact they are able to make.
A local business is collecting pancake mix and syrup to provide Neighbors in Need with Christmas breakfasts for 250 local families. One box of pancake mix and a bottle of syrup can make an impact to residents in need. In reviewing Neighbors in Need and Owasso Community Resources’ websites, both state paper grocery sacks as one of their ongoing needs. This is a no-cost item many of us have in our homes.
Earlier this month, a local builder donated 30 Barbie Dream Homes valued at more than $6,000 to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, representing every new home the company sold in December. And recently, anonymous individuals have dropped off bags of rice and jars of peanut butter to one of the Little Free Food pantries in town. Both donations make a difference.
There are many worthwhile charitable organizations and causes needing support, and Owasso is fortunate to have so many incredible entities set up to assist others in need. As you reflect on the character trait of generosity, make plans to donate to the food bank or ministry of your choice, and then carry through with that plan. And better yet, take a child with you to help donate.
If you have money, give money; if you have time, give time; if you can buy a box of pancake mix, then buy a box of pancake mix; and if you have paper sacks, give paper sacks. And don’t worry about how your plan for generosity lines up with someone else’s. Together we can make Owasso a community of generosity.
