Owasso Character Trait: Generosity

The enemy of generosity can be greed, but another is good intentions. Good intentions that aren’t carried out have the same result as not sharing for selfish reasons. This thought spoke volumes to me, knowing how often I have good intentions that I never quite get around to fulfilling. There are many ways to share generously, monetarily and non-monetarily, but they often require a concerted effort. Generosity requires carrying through with fulfilling a need.

Another barrier to generosity is feeling that what you’re able to give isn’t enough to matter. We hear wonderful stories about The Gathering Place in Tulsa being built and funded through donations in the hundreds of millions. Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park received over $100,000 in individual and business donations for additional features. Incredible stories of generosity should be shared, but they should not make others doubt the impact they are able to make.

A local business is collecting pancake mix and syrup to provide Neighbors in Need with Christmas breakfasts for 250 local families. One box of pancake mix and a bottle of syrup can make an impact to residents in need. In reviewing Neighbors in Need and Owasso Community Resources’ websites, both state paper grocery sacks as one of their ongoing needs. This is a no-cost item many of us have in our homes.