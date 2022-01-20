Owasso Character Trait: Diligence is key to distraction management

It’s hard not to notice the irony of timing. When as I was preparing to write about diligence, in no less than four times in a two-week period, my lack of diligence impacting something. And even though those situations were relatively minor in nature, they were good reminders of the results of not being completely focused.
With one little device (which most of us have with us constantly: our phone), there are a multitude of opportunities for interruptions. I’m not one to embrace all the new technology as soon as it comes out, but even so, I have six different ways of communicating with others, a library of books, endless amounts of information available through the internet, podcasts and a couple of games — all adding up to numerous opportunities to lose focus.
The character trait of diligence is a reminder that I am in control of those distractions. The phone itself does not have to negatively impact my concentration. Through the notifications I set and the number of times I check it, I choose whether the phone is a disruption. Author Tony Reinke of “12 Ways Your Phone is Changing You” states: “Distraction management is critical.”
But I can’t even blame my phone for my aforementioned failures in diligence; what I recognized was a need to also address internal distractions. There are days we feel rushed or tired, or when our mind is preoccupied with other tasks that need to be accomplished. When possible, taking a few minutes to address these distractions can improve our diligence, as much as managing the interruptions caused by our phones.
Whether it’s stopping and taking a few deep breaths, going on a brisk two-minute walk or taking the time to stop and update a to-do list — all of which would interrupt work in progress — taking a moment to refocus would result in an increased ability to concentrate on the task at hand.
Distraction management is the key, whether that pertains to external distractions or internal distractions. The benefit of diligence is the reminder that managing these distractions can result in an increase in focus on the task at hand.