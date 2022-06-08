Owasso Character Council awards $11,000 in scholarships to three area students

The Owasso Character Council awarded $11,000 in scholarships to three college-bound students this week.

Rebekah Rake, Shiloh Sells and Elizabeth Price each received a check from the organization at Owasso City Council’s June 7 meeting.

The students were honored with the funds for demonstrating outstanding character in the areas of academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

“We’re so proud of these individuals, so proud of all the effort that they put in to get to this point, and we’re really looking forward to great things for them in the future,” said Larry Langford with the Owasso Character Council.

The qualifications for students include recommendations they receive from community leaders, a written or recorded essay they submit about what character means to them, and an-interview they undergo with members of the Council.

Rake, the $5,000 recipient, is an Owasso High School graduate and plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University. Sells, also an OHS grad, received $1,000 for the University of Oklahoma. Price, a Rejoice Christian School graduate, also received $5,000 to attend Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

Previous scholarship recipients include: Merrick Barnes in 2021, Avery Bieri in 2020, McKinzie Horsley in 2019, Rhett Phillips in 2018, Madison LaValle in 2017 and Brooks Cataudella in 2016.

For more information or to apply, visit owassocharacter.org/scholarships.

